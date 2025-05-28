The Syrian entrepreneur gunning to be Ukraine’s drone king

Khaled Alfaiomi in Ukraine (center). Microsoft.Engineer/Facebook.

Alfaiomi didn’t plan to be in Ukraine. He said he left Syria after high school, studied in Germany and the US, and worked in the UAE and Ukraine. In 2013, as the Euromaidan protests erupted, he joined demonstrators calling for the ouster of Moscow’s ally Viktor Yanukovych. “I sat with them in the snow and cold. I’m a revolutionary — I’m used to it from Syria,” he said.

Many of the protesters he met there ended up in government. He said he was granted Ukrainian citizenship a few months after Yanukovych was deposed. A cybersecurity firm he ran landed contracts with embassies and government agencies. He also invested in EV charging infrastructure, benefiting from Ukraine’s decision to waive import taxes on electric vehicles.

The war prompted a pivot. Ukraine’s government provided strong incentives to spur domestic production of defense equipment: guaranteed margins, purchase commitments, streamlined customs approvals, and military exemptions for factory workers. Alfaiomi said his company now employs 550 people and produces four reconnaissance aircraft a day — and many more of the suicide drones — with over 700 units in service.

He is cautious about publicity. He declined to be photographed during our meeting in Abu Dhabi and was vague about his time in the US, worried it could reveal his real identity. In Ukraine, he wears a mask, wary of Russian targeting. (An industry event was hit by an airstrike in 2023). He declined to name the company he leads, but provided video proof of the production facility and documents related to the drone’s specs.