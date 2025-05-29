AI-powered fanfiction blurs political reality

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, kept herself busy on Tuesday. She confronted Elon Musk in a closed-door meeting, got Supreme Court justices John Roberts and Clarence Thomas arrested, ended the career of Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and humiliated Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert.

Crockett’s busy — and fictional — day unfolded on “Mr. Noah’s Stories,” a YouTube channel that inserts the names of public figures into lengthy fanfiction videos. It’s one of many accounts, across social media sites, that serves the appetite for dramatic, partisan stories by making them up.

With little fanfare — maybe “with jaw clenched,” as these overwritten stories often put it — Crockett’s gotten a few of the fakes taken down, and ignored the rest.

“Clearly the algorithm loves my name, so people do stuff with my name,” Crockett told Semafor. “I’ve just told people at this point, if it’s an AI-generated voice, it’s probably a lie.”

AD

Hard to avoid on TikTok, YouTube or Facebook, AI-generated slop has become a barometer of political fame, just as it has of pop culture celebrity. Cabinet secretaries, members of Congress, and presidential family members regularly appear in fake stories with tidy narratives.

They fly under the radar. They sometimes get more views than real-world political reporting that’s not built for the algorithms.

And they’ve become irritating, and worrying, to some members of Congress. New York Rep. Yvette Clarke, who has introduced legislation to regulate and ban AI “deepfakes,” told Semafor that the need for reform was growing.

“We’re definitely going to reintroduce it because the technology is becoming even more expansive, and with AI that supercharges it,” Clarke said. “The ways in which our communities are victimized, particularly Black women, by deepfake technology is unacceptable.”

AD





