Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Gulf airlines rake in record profits

Dominic Dudley
Dominic Dudley
May 26, 2025, 8:00am EDT
gulfMiddle East
An Emirates aircraft in flight.
Julian Herzog/Wikimedia Commons
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Gulf airlines are raking in profits for their (mainly government) owners. The top three carriers — Emirates, Qatar Airways, and Etihad — all had record years in 2024, and first-quarter results from Air Arabia suggest demand remains robust. All that is giving airlines confidence: Qatar Airways and Etihad recently announced orders for a combined 238 Boeing jets worth $110 billion.

A chart showing Gulf airlines’ annual profit.

Aviation chiefs appear unconcerned about a global slowdown, and investors are thinking positively too. Flynas has attracted $109 billion in orders for its $1 billion initial public offering in Saudi Arabia, while Etihad is likely to find plenty of interest for its planned listing.

AD
AD