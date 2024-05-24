Democrats are putting ‘progressive prosecutors’ on trial

Six summers ago, as he ramped up his campaigning for Democrats, Barack Obama praised a political experiment unfolding in city after city.

“If you are really concerned about how the criminal justice system treats African Americans, the best way to protest is to vote,” Obama said. “Do what they just did in Philadelphia and Boston and elect state attorneys and district attorneys who are looking at issues in a new light.”

This week, Portland voters ejected one of those district attorneys. Mike Schmidt, who’d run in 2020 to end “systemic racism” and “the school to prison pipeline,” won that race by such a landslide that his predecessor retired early, out of respect for people “shout[ing] from our streets that Black lives matter.” Schmidt lost this one to Nathan Vasquez, a prosecutor in the Multnomah County DA’s office endorsed by police unions.

“What you see and feel is real,” Vasquez said in a debate with Schmidt, blaming the incumbent for a surge in crime and drug overdoses. “My path offers hope, safety through collaboration, and actual, real experience handling prosecution — doing the work that is this office, to prosecute crimes.”

National Democrats, who were also once eager to align themselves with the 2020 protests, were thrilled to see the result on Tuesday. The years-long campaign to elect criminal justice reformers in powerful local offices isn’t over, but it is giving up ground.

State legislators in both parties have undermined them; progressive prosecutors in St. Louis, Chicago, and Northern Virginia have resigned, been replaced by critics, or lost reelection. In March, progressives did successfully oust Kim Ogg, the prosecutor of Houston’s Harris County, in one of the movement’s biggest wins. One week later, however, Texas Attorney Gen. Ken Paxton proposed a rule that would allow him to remove urban prosecutors unless they complied with strict new reporting standards, because “District Attorneys who choose not to prosecute criminals appropriately have created unthinkable damage” to Texas.

“No attempt at change is linear, and it’s predictable that those who don’t want law enforcement accountability and who want to lock everyone up are fighting back,” said Jessica Brand, the founder of the Wren Collective, a criminal justice reform group. “Some progressives are going to lose. But more are winning reelection, even when met with massive spending for their opponents. It’s why some right-wing electeds are now utilizing undemocratic attempts to remove them — because they can’t win many elections. I think that shows that the movement has a strong future.”