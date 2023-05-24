Why German authorities launched a new search for Madeleine McCann 16 years after she disappeared

Police are searching a reservoir in Portugal for evidence linking a German suspect to the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, a British toddler who went missing while her family was on vacation in the country in 2007.

The Arade dam reservoir is about 30 miles from the Praia da Luz resort in the Algarve region where the child was last seen.

Here’s why German investigators asked for the site, which has searched previously, to be examined again.