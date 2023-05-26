‘A historic opportunity’: What’s needed for a just transition over climate change

Raj Shah said:

R: Here is one example of why this matters. The last time I was in Northern Nigeria was just after Boko Haram terrorists kidnapped a group of young school girls. Local leaders then told me their number one need was electricity to plug into the modern economy and create jobs. For more than a decade, nothing happened. However, today, thanks to the work of the GEAPP and many others on the ground, they are building 40 to 50 solar mini-grids to connect communities all across the region to electricity.