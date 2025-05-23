Gulf’s first woman-led private equity firm closes debut fund

Aliph Capital, the first woman-founded private equity firm in the Gulf, closed its debut fund at $200 million and plans to invest in two companies this year.

The Abu Dhabi-based firm raised 20% less than its target during “one of the hardest” periods for private equity globally, founder and CEO Huda Al Lawati told Semafor on the sidelines of the Qatar Economic Forum. Investors include Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ, the Saudi Public Investment Fund’s Jada, and Saudi Venture Capital.

Aliph Fund I plans to invest between $15 million and $40 million in Gulf-based companies that benefit from the region’s growing sectors — from businesses providing infrastructure products and services to those in health care, education, and consumer industries. The strategy is to provide growth capital and drive digitalization to boost scale and efficiency, Al Lawati said.