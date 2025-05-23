Gulf’s first woman-led private equity firm closes debut fund

The Scoop
Aliph Capital, the first woman-founded private equity firm in the Gulf, closed its debut fund at $200 million and plans to invest in two companies this year.
The Abu Dhabi-based firm raised 20% less than its target during “one of the hardest” periods for private equity globally, founder and CEO Huda Al Lawati told Semafor on the sidelines of the Qatar Economic Forum. Investors include Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ, the Saudi Public Investment Fund’s Jada, and Saudi Venture Capital.
Aliph Fund I plans to invest between $15 million and $40 million in Gulf-based companies that benefit from the region’s growing sectors — from businesses providing infrastructure products and services to those in health care, education, and consumer industries. The strategy is to provide growth capital and drive digitalization to boost scale and efficiency, Al Lawati said.
Know More
Aliph has already invested in two UAE-based companies: The Petshop and Sanipex Group.
The firm acquired The Petshop last year and has since more than doubled its physical footprint to 12 locations, launched new veterinary services, and conducted a digital overhaul. Pet ownership is a growing category in the Gulf, as prohibitions on dog ownership are increasingly relaxed or reinterpreted. Al Lawati — who said she avoided homes with pets just a few years ago — now owns three Shih Tzus.
Sanipex Group carries one of Dubai’s widest selections of high-end bathroom, kitchen, lighting, and outdoor products. Aliph acquired a 25% stake in the company and is focused on preparing the family business for succession and acquisitions. The business is benefiting from the rapid growth in UAE real estate and strong demand for luxury finishings, Al Lawati said.