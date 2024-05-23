WWF sues Norway over deep-sea mining plan aimed at countering China

The World Wildlife Fund is suing the Norwegian government over its plans to open up large areas of the seabed for “destructive” deep-sea mining, saying the ecological and environmental consequences are still unknown.

Despite fierce opposition from environmental activists and international calls for a moratorium over the potential impact on marine wildlife, Norway’s parliament in January voted to become the first country in the world to allow deep-sea mineral exploration on a commercial scale.

At least two companies have submitted requests for licenses, with Oslo saying that mining the Arctic seabed is critical to boost Europe’s production of crucial rare-earth minerals and metals such as copper, nickel and manganese.