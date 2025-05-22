Events Email Briefings
OpenAI plans massive UAE data center project

J.D. Capelouto
J.D. Capelouto
May 22, 2025, 12:27pm EDT
gulfMiddle East
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman looks on as he visits Riyadh with U.S. President Donald Trump.
Brian Snyder/Reuters
The News

OpenAI plans to build a massive artificial intelligence data center in Abu Dhabi, the company’s first large-scale project outside the US.

The project, in partnership with United Arab Emirates firm G42, is set to become one of the most powerful AI computing clusters, reaching a capacity of 1 gigawatt.

The US and UAE are deepening their AI partnership: US President Donald Trump recently agreed to give the UAE expanded access to advanced AI chips, and has championed the data center plans as a way to develop an edge over China in the Middle East.

But some US officials worry about what they see as an offshoring of American AI capabilities, and a lack of security guarantees to limit Beijing’s access to the chips.

