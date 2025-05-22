Biodiversity credits are slowly finding a market

Biodiversity credits are today where the carbon offset market was 30 years ago: An obscure frontier for a handful of risk-tolerant buyers, where the opportunities for growth and actual environmental benefits remain uncertain. Since 2022, somewhere between $325,000 and $1.9 million in biodiversity credits have been sold worldwide, according to the consulting firm Pollination (the wide range is due to a lack of price transparency; the Qarlbo deal also did not disclose a price).

But there are some key differences between monetizing biodiversity and monetizing carbon that have some experts skeptical about whether biodiversity can follow carbon into becoming a multi-trillion-dollar market.

The most obvious is the buyers’ baseline. With carbon, buyers typically aim to buy credits to match a certain number of tons of CO2 emissions in their carbon footprint. But if your aim is to offset some negative impact of your consumer choices or business operations on biodiversity, there’s no clear way to quantify that. And although there are plenty of scientifically rigorous ways to assess whether an ecosystem’s health is improving, it’s less obvious how to express that in a discrete unit like a ton of CO2. As a result, it’s difficult to have consistency between projects about what the price should be, said Camilo Trujillo, an expert on biodiversity credits at the International Emissions Trading Association, a nonprofit. And while some countries, including Australia and Colombia, are working on regulation to formalize the biodiversity credit market, there’s no jurisdiction that mandates their purchase the way the EU and others do for carbon.

All of which leads to a nagging question: Who is going to buy these things? Qarlbo’s Holmlund insisted that there’s little sense or value in thinking of biodiversity credits as “offsets” for harmful behavior. Some buyers, she said, may be interested in supporting projects because their company relies on a natural resource supply chain that is more valuable or dependable when biodiversity is high. For now, the Pollination report found that most early buyers were motivated by the chance to do some feel-good green marketing. That’s fine, but it won’t lead to any real scale.

The buyer in Qarlbo’s case — a timberland investment firm called 6M Properties — had a different view. Mark McMillan, its CEO, said he viewed the credits as a straightforward investment that will grow in value over time as more companies seek out biodiversity credits. It could be some time before that investment pays off; there’s currently no secondary market for trading biodiversity credits and advocates are divided on whether such trading would help grow the market or just feed rampant speculation. And, as someone who makes a living himself from timber management, McMillan wanted to help prove out the case that biodiversity credits could be a new way to get money from such properties in the face of mounting regulations, falling wood demand, and other headwinds. “The future of this industry lies in extracting value from every angle possible based on the property’s unique characteristics,” he said.

Mandatory biodiversity credit markets are likely on the horizon, Trujillo said, possibly in the same countries — including Australia, Colombia, India, and Finland — that are already developing regulations. And the global biodiversity summit in Cali last year saw the launch of several voluntary biodiversity accounting standards, which could help make global efforts more consistent.

But as the trade grows, it’s vital not to succumb to the same kinds of sleight-of-hand and sloppy accounting practices that led to widespread accusations of greenwashing in the carbon market, he said: “They don’t want to make the same mistakes.”