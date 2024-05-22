Nvidia reports 600% profit increase as AI good times roll

Chip maker Nvidia beat analyst expectations by reporting bumper fiscal first-quarter earnings on Wednesday, with sales of more than $26 billion over the three month period ending in April and net profit of $14.9 billion. That’s a profit increase of more than 600% and a revenue increase of more than 200% compared to the same period last year.

With Nvidia reporting its third straight quarter of growth in excess of 200%, it is a sure sign that the boom in artificial intelligence is only going to get bigger. The chipmaker has seen sales in its high-end chips, known as graphic processing units or GPUs, skyrocket as big tech companies and new AI startups compete to make more powerful models.

Expected revenue for this quarter is about $28 billion, also beating expectations. The company also announced a ten-for-one forward stock split beginning in June, an effort to make it easier to buy stock and increase liquidity.