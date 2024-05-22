Nikki Haley says she’ll vote for Trump

Nikki Haley said on Wednesday that she’ll “be voting for Trump,” telling a Washington, DC audience that her priorities “as a voter” — including the national debt and border security — meant she couldn’t support President Joe Biden.

“Trump has not been perfect on these policies,” Haley said at the Hudson Institute, which she joined after suspending her own presidential bid in March. “But Biden has been a catastrophe.”

Haley had refrained from commenting on the presidential race since exiting it. Trump didn’t reach out to his former UN Ambassador after her suspension — a situation Democrats tried to take advantage of by buying ads that played back Haley’s criticisms of Trump and urged her voters to abandon him.

AD

On Wednesday, Haley added little to comments made when she exited the race in March. Then, she’d told a hometown audience that Trump needed to appeal to her voters, and she repeated that line, emphasizing that she has won hundreds of thousands of protest votes since quitting the race.

“Trump would be smart to reach out to the millions of people who voted for me and continue to support me, and not just assume that they’re going to be with him,” she said.