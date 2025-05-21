Republicans, preparing to cut Medicaid for US citizens, would prefer to talk about immigrants

Wary of the political fallout from cutting Medicaid, and searching for savings they can defend to voters, Republicans pushing for passage of President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful” megabill have picked a familiar target: undocumented people in blue states.

The current version of the GOP bill would reduce federal Medicaid payments to states with health plans that cover immigrants who lack legal status. Instead of paying for 90% of expanded Medicaid coverage, the government would pay just 80%. Some states, if hit by the penalty, have “trigger” laws that would require them to drop the expanded coverage altogether.

That idea, along with a plan to add “work requirements” for Medicaid recipients, is projected to eliminate health insurance coverage for millions of people in ways that Republicans are comfortable defending. It comes as some blue-state governors seek to cap the number of noncitizens who can access local health care plans, angering fellow Democrats.

“One-point-four million illegal immigrants are receiving Medicaid coverage today, which takes away funding from the disabled, senior citizens, and pregnant women,” Rep. Julie Fedorchak, R-N.D., said during one of the megabill’s markups this week.

In a conservative TV interview, swing-seat Rep. Gabe Evans, R-Colo., suggested without citing examples that people who truly deserved Medicaid — “that’s people with disabilities, that’s kids, that’s pregnant women” — were being “cut in line” by “illegal immigrants.”

Democrats have responded by arguing that the GOP is manufacturing baseless distractions from the negative effects of its party-line proposal.

“What’s interesting is that Republicans have tried to make this a talking point,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., told Semafor, when asked about that part of the bill.

“As far as I can tell, the overwhelming majority of people who are going to be hurt by their efforts to take away Medicaid, and as a result will lose their health care, are American citizens,” he added.





