Qatar pledges to invest $500B in the US

Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund plans to invest $500 billion in the US over the next decade, an amount nearly equal to its current assets, CEO Mohammed Saif Al-Sowaidi said at the Qatar Economic Forum. The pace of spending will see the fund more than double the outlays it has made in the US over the past six years, he said, reflecting a belief in the growth “and robustness of the US system.”

Al-Sowaidi, who took the helm at Qatar Investment Authority last year, previously led its US office and helped expand its technology portfolio. QIA plans to allocate more capital to the digitalization space, particularly where artificial intelligence can improve industrial efficiency and productivity.

In private credit — a growing asset class among Gulf sovereign investors — the fund is more cautious. “It’s becoming a very crowded market,” Al-Sowaidi said, noting that the complexity of some deals, which may resemble equity more than debt, is prompting QIA to instead place large bets with established managers in the space.