Qatar makes a $1 billion bet on quantum computing

Qatar plans to pour $1 billion over the next decade into quantum computing, one of the biggest government sponsorships of the technology. A joint venture between US quantum computing company Quantinuum and privately held Qatari investment firm Al Rabban Capital is spearheading the effort to boost adoption in Qatar and the Gulf.

The government’s investment will go toward building an ecosystem that includes infrastructure and funding for research, development, and training. The Quantinuum venture will provide the technology and offer services to academic institutions and industrial partners, Quantinuum’s CEO Rajeeb Hazra told Semafor.

Quantum computers — which have had some recent breakthroughs but aren’t commercially deployed yet — rely on the physical properties of atoms to create exponentially more powerful software than those that rely on ones and zeroes. They have the potential to make breakthroughs in materials science, energy, health care, and financial modeling, Hazra said.