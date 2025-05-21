Qatar makes a $1 billion bet on quantum computing

The News
Qatar plans to pour $1 billion over the next decade into quantum computing, one of the biggest government sponsorships of the technology. A joint venture between US quantum computing company Quantinuum and privately held Qatari investment firm Al Rabban Capital is spearheading the effort to boost adoption in Qatar and the Gulf.
The government’s investment will go toward building an ecosystem that includes infrastructure and funding for research, development, and training. The Quantinuum venture will provide the technology and offer services to academic institutions and industrial partners, Quantinuum’s CEO Rajeeb Hazra told Semafor.
Quantum computers — which have had some recent breakthroughs but aren’t commercially deployed yet — rely on the physical properties of atoms to create exponentially more powerful software than those that rely on ones and zeroes. They have the potential to make breakthroughs in materials science, energy, health care, and financial modeling, Hazra said.
Know More
Qatar’s $1 billion pledge surpasses all other government investments in the field, Hazra said. The initiative has been more than a year in the works and aligns with US President Donald Trump’s approach to the Gulf, emphasizing deep collaboration in technology. Unlike artificial intelligence, quantum computing doesn’t require massive amounts of power, but it does need large data sets and AI capabilities to make advancements — making the Gulf a logical place to expand the technology, he said.
The venture with Al Rabban Capital — the investment arm of a Qatari family that made its wealth in bottled water and construction — will focus on providing hardware, codeveloping industry-specific applications, and running education programs. Al Rabban has been investing in tech companies and is committed to helping Qatar diversify its economy, Hazra said. The venture is focused on creating commercially viable applications and building an industry that young Qataris would want to pursue as a career.
“It’s no good just having a computer,” he said. “What are you doing with it?”