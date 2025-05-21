Abu Dhabi’s MGX, Nvidia to build Europe’s largest AI campus

Abu Dhabi’s technology investment fund MGX and US chipmaker Nvidia are partnering with French firms to build Europe’s largest artificial intelligence data center, near Paris.

The deal for the 1.4 gigawatt-capacity campus, with France-backed investment firm Bpifrance and the country’s generative AI champion Mistral AI, was made at the Choose France summit in Versailles and builds on an earlier UAE commitment to invest up to €50 billion ($56.4 billion) in French data centers.

Expected to be operational in 2028 and with a $9.6 billion price tag, this campus joins a string of planned AI facilities involving the UAE. MGX is part of a consortium of investors backing the $100 billion Stargate initiative, a massive US data center infrastructure project, and Abu Dhabi will be home to a 5 GW AI campus as part of a deal agreed with Washington.