Abu Dhabi’s MGX, Nvidia to build Europe’s largest AI campus

Kelsey Warner
Kelsey Warner
May 21, 2025, 8:11am EDT
gulfEurope
Bpifrance SACA CEO Nicolas Dufourcq, front centre left, MGX CEO Ahmed Yahia Al Isrissi, front centre right, Mistral AI CEO Arthur Mensch, front right, France’s Finance Minister Eric Lombard rear center, and Mubadala Investment Co.’s CEO Khaldoon Al Mubarak, rear right, in Versailles, on May 19.
Courtesy of MGX
The News

Abu Dhabi’s technology investment fund MGX and US chipmaker Nvidia are partnering with French firms to build Europe’s largest artificial intelligence data center, near Paris.

The deal for the 1.4 gigawatt-capacity campus, with France-backed investment firm Bpifrance and the country’s generative AI champion Mistral AI, was made at the Choose France summit in Versailles and builds on an earlier UAE commitment to invest up to €50 billion ($56.4 billion) in French data centers.

Expected to be operational in 2028 and with a $9.6 billion price tag, this campus joins a string of planned AI facilities involving the UAE. MGX is part of a consortium of investors backing the $100 billion Stargate initiative, a massive US data center infrastructure project, and Abu Dhabi will be home to a 5 GW AI campus as part of a deal agreed with Washington.

