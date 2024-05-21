The AI safety movement is waning — it might even be dead already

Sixteen of the world’s top AI companies made fresh commitments to develop safe AI systems at a summit in Seoul organized by the governments of South Korea and the United Kingdom.

The gathering comes at a critical juncture. Tech giants like OpenAI and Microsoft have released a flurry of new updates to their AI models and core products, while governments are pursuing a patchwork of regulations to contain the nascent industry: European Union ministers on Tuesday approved a new law governing AI’s use, particularly in sensitive sectors like policing, while the United States Senate leaders released a proposed AI regulation roadmap last week.