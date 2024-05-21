Latin America’s steel tariffs won’t push China away

The News
Several Latin American countries have set new tariffs on Chinese steel to protect domestic firms. Mexico, Chile, and Brazil have all raised — even doubled — duties on imported Chinese steel products after plants in all three countries announced massive layoffs due to a lack of demand earlier this year.
The moves mirror the United States’ decision to hike tariffs on Chinese goods. And the European Union is probing Chinese green tech imports.
But China’s government and private companies have poured cash into the region, with projects growing by 33% between 2018 and 2023. That means any protectionist measures could ultimately do little to curb Chinese imports in the region — especially in green tech.
SIGNALS
Tariffs likely won’t push away Chinese green tech investment
China sends $8.5 billion worth of steel to Latin America annually, but that accounts for a mere 1% of all the steel churned out by Chinese mills, Bloomberg reported. It’s so small a market that the new tariffs “minimize the risk of irking Beijing.” It also helps that the bulk of Chinese investment in Latin America is private, as opposed to direct investment from Beijing under its Belt and Road Initiative. While the government holds influence over these deals, Beijing and other Latin American countries are jointly “convinced” of a “regional value chain,” particularly in green tech and EVs according to the Diplomat.
Colombia mulls environmental impact of steel tariffs
Colombia is debating whether to tax Chinese steel, too. Acerías Pazdelrío, one of the country’s largest steel producers, told El Tiempo that imports of steel to Colombia have increased by 45%. The company estimated it would have to lay off about 20,000 employees if Chinese steel stays cheap. Domestically produced steel could also be better for the environment because Colombia has worked hard to make steel mills more efficient: Colombian mills, on average, produce 0.66 tons of greenhouse gas per ton of steel, compared to 2.1 tons by Chinese firms, according to the Colombian Committee of Steel Producers.
Chinese EV exports to Latin America surge
As both the US and Latin America expand tariffs on Chinese steel and other goods, Chinese EV makers like BYD are rushing exports into the region before the duties take effect, Nikkei Asia reported. BYD exports increased 150% in the first quarter, with 16% of shipments bound for Brazil, according to company data. They will arrive before Brazil’s new 18% tariffs on Chinese EVs goes into effect, analysts said. Meanwhile, Chinese EV makers are rushing parts to Mexico: BYD’s proposed factory there could help the company enter the US market without duties. But future steel tariffs could also raise costs for BYD in Mexico, and the Biden administration is mulling additional tariffs for Chinese EVS made there.