Latin America’s steel tariffs won’t push China away

Several Latin American countries have set new tariffs on Chinese steel to protect domestic firms. Mexico, Chile, and Brazil have all raised — even doubled — duties on imported Chinese steel products after plants in all three countries announced massive layoffs due to a lack of demand earlier this year.

The moves mirror the United States’ decision to hike tariffs on Chinese goods. And the European Union is probing Chinese green tech imports.

But China’s government and private companies have poured cash into the region, with projects growing by 33% between 2018 and 2023. That means any protectionist measures could ultimately do little to curb Chinese imports in the region — especially in green tech.