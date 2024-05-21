A top Republican’s lonely stand against Donald Trump’s Texas takeover

David Weigel/Semafor

In an interview, Covey identified a few areas where Phelan wasn’t giving conservatives everything they might expect in a red state legislature. He let Democrats hold some committee chairmanships, a tradition in Austin; he kept a new Border Protection Unit out of border control legislation; he didn’t stop Republicans from nixing Abbott’s school voucher plan.

“Sometimes he does the right thing on local issues,” Covey said. “Well, that’s the bare minimum, but the huge failure to represent the conservative voice on the state level is just tremendous, and really, really does damage to our district.”

Those weren’t the reasons why Trump intervened — a huge moment in the race, commemorated in Covey’s ads, mail, and campaign signs. Trump was moved after Phelan presided over the impeachment of Paxton, which ended with his acquittal by the Texas Senate. The Republican Party of Texas voted to censure Phelan for his role in that, and with early voting underway, Phelan’s expected to skip the state convention this week.

According to Covey, the president cited “border security” and “election integrity” when he phoned to endorse him; Trump emphasized the latter issue in Dallas last week, when he called out Covey from the stage of the NRA’s annual convention.

“David is leading, very substantially, an absolutely terrible speaker of the House who didn’t want to go into voter fraud,” Trump said. “We have to get your speaker out of there so we can go into voter fraud.”

Covey didn’t go into detail about what election changes were needed. “I do think that we have voter fraud in Texas,” he told Semafor, before addressing supporters at a meet-and-greet held in a supporter’s Beaumont firearms store and shooting range. “I think that we’re doing some things to close that gap.”

Phelan’s been dismissive about the demands from Trump and his allies. “They got Hunter Biden doing these terrible things, well, why can’t our guy do terrible things,” he told Politico in March, explaining why Paxton’s supporters shrugged off his bribery and corruption charges.

But the rebellion is about more than Paxton and Trump. Last week, Covey campaigned with a team of conservatives who were crisscrossing Texas, in a bus sponsored by Gun Owners of America, to help other insurgents win their primaries. They’d endorsed a “Contract With Texas,” a 12-point plan to increase conservative power in Austin — replacing “the current liberal Parliamentarians,” taking the remaining chairmanships away from Democrats, ensuring that no “Democrat bills” got floor votes before Republican priorities did.

“He’s the reason we haven’t banned COVID vaccine mandates,” said state Rep. Brian Harrison, referring to Phelan, after jumping off the GOA bus. “It’s why we don’t have stronger border security; why we haven’t banned taxpayer-funded lobbying; why we haven’t passed school choice; why seven of eight [Republican Party of Texas] priorities couldn’t even get a vote or, quote, ‘debate,’ unquote.”

Phelan has defended his record, stood by the Paxton impeachment, and asked southeast Texas Republicans to think about it: How much clout would they lose if he did? On Monday, he stood by as former Gov. Rick Perry asked why local Republicans would ever want to eject “the only speaker you’ve ever had,” counting off the projects he’d brought to the district, speculating that the billionaires funding negative ads against him wanted the region’s water rights.

“If this was the most conservative session in Texas history, why are we going through this process to get rid of one of the three legs of that most conservative session?” Perry asked. “Something else is going on here.”