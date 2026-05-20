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Saudi theme park turns to Google for AI

May 20, 2026, 8:28am EDT
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A render of Six Flags Qiddiya City.

Riyadh entertainment district Qiddiya will use Google Cloud’s data and AI products to monitor construction, visitor patterns, and real-time operations. Qiddiya, which is controlled by the Saudi wealth fund, includes a Six Flags theme park and a water park. Once complete, it will also feature a stadium for the men’s soccer World Cup in 2034 and a Formula 1 race track.

Qiddiya will use Google’s Gemini agent to monitor visitor behavior, spending, and movement patterns, and its own Q-Brain platform to help management and staff with decision-making around the parks.

Saudi Arabia is aiming to become a top global AI hub by partnering with the biggest US firms, building data centers, and using a network of state-linked companies as anchor customers. To help finance that rollout, HUMAIN — also controlled by the government’s Public Investment Fund — has hired Goldman Sachs to help it raise at least 20 billion riyals ($5.3 billion) to finance data center developments and chip purchases, Reuters reported.

Matthew Martin
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