Energy lobbyists, bruised in House, hope for kinder reception in Senate

US energy lobbying groups are regrouping after an unsuccessful outcome from the first round of budget negotiations in the House of Representatives, hoping their message about the economic benefits of clean energy tax credits will be better received in the Senate.

Yet their setback this month masks a deeper shift that has taken place over the past several years: Now that clean energy is a multibillion-dollar business, and traditional oil and gas and utility companies are making major investments in low-carbon tech, there’s a more well-funded bench of lobbyists than there was during US President Donald Trump’s first term. The budget talks will put the persuasive power of these groups to the test.

The reconciliation bill still has a few more hoops to jump through before it reaches a vote in the full House, most likely this weekend. But in its current form it prescribes a fairly grim fate for Inflation Reduction Act tax credits, most of which would be phased out early and constrained by far stricter domestic sourcing requirements. That’s in spite of a full-court press by a medley of K Street and advocacy groups, representing everyone from Big Oil to Big Solar, that have spent weeks haranguing Republicans about the job-creation and energy security value of the credits.

“Despite how many positive things are happening with these credits,” said Andrew Reagan, president of the advocacy group Clean Energy for America, “there’s still a gap in terms of that message being fully understood by everyone in Washington.”