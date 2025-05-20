Democrats pity Biden — but can’t avoid atoning for his ‘Sin’

Almost one year ago, Rep. Lloyd Doggett became the first Democrat in Congress to urge Joe Biden to end his re-election campaign.

The Texan, only four years younger than the now-former president, got plenty of flak for it. These days, as Democrats try to move past the 2024 campaign and Biden’s disclosure this week that he’s battling an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer, Doggett feels somewhat vindicated — even if he won’t describe it quite that way.

“Clearly, there were some people around the president that were in denial,” he told Semafor, adding that Biden’s diagnosis is “sad” and wishing him a “full recovery.”

“He should have been a transitional president, as he said initially he would be,” Doggett added. “And the only regret I have is not having moved earlier.”

AD

The Tuesday release of Original Sin, a book focused on the obfuscation of Biden’s declining faculties by those closest to him, is sparking the party’s umpteenth reckoning on Biden’s choice.

Many Democrats say voters don’t ask them about him, but his diagnosis has added a tense twist to publication week: Speculation by some Republicans that the cancer might have been discovered earlier, but hidden for political purposes, has offered the former president’s colleagues an opening to defend him — if they choose to take it.

And several of them did take the opportunity to seek sympathy for Biden, as the book raises uncomfortable questions about senior Democrats’ willingness to challenge the then-president’s decision-making.

AD

“It’s revealing, but not surprising, that they’re so cruel as somebody suffers,” said Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif. He ran for president in 2019, urging Biden to “pass the torch” to a younger generation.

“There are Republicans who are peddling conspiracy theories and want us to look backward, at a time when they actually are taking health care away from the American people,” House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries told reporters on Monday. “No. As House Democrats, we’re going to look forward.”

Yet no Democrat was ready to second-guess the party’s abandonment of Biden in favor of a doomed Kamala Harris campaign. Had Biden stayed in and won, the party would now be dealing with an ailing president and more Republican questions about who knew what about his condition. Democrats who worried about nominating an elderly candidate in 2020 had lost the argument with their voters; in 2024, they paid for it.

AD

The new book, co-authored by Axios’ Alex Thompson and CNN’s Jake Tapper, portrays congressional Democrats as nervous and trusting, airing fears about the president’s ability to perform and win in 2024 that were waved off by dissembling White House staffers.

The book illustrates a small group of Biden advisers engaged in a cover-up: top Jill Biden aide Anthony Bernal, longtime Biden strategist Mike Donilon, and both of the former president’s chiefs of staff.

“They were very anxious about rolling the dice on any young candidate because of Trump. They wanted a seasoned hand,” Swalwell said of his fellow congressional Democrats. “I do think that an earlier change certainly would have served us better.”