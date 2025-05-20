Analysis: Trump’s Gulf visit was a strategic reset — not a bidding war

From the moment Air Force One landed in Riyadh to its departure from Abu Dhabi, US President Donald Trump’s Middle East tour was met with a chorus of skepticism from several Western critics. Accusations of a “bidding war” between Gulf nations and “pay-to-play” politics dominated headlines, casting the trip as little more than transactional diplomacy devoid of strategic depth. But this narrative overlooks the deeper shifts unfolding in the region and oversimplifies the complexities of international relations

Saudi Arabia, the tour’s first stop, is not merely a wealthy oil producer seeking favor from Washington. Under the ambitious Vision 2030 plan, the kingdom is undergoing a seismic shift — diversifying its economy, investing in technology, and positioning itself as a global hub for innovation. The milestone of welcoming 100 million tourists and the discovery of significant uranium and lithium reserves underscore Saudi Arabia’s commitment to a diversified and sustainable future.

Similarly, the UAE and Qatar are charting their own paths toward modernization and economic diversification. These nations aren’t vying for attention through lavish spending but are actively pursuing partnerships aligned with their long-term strategic goals.

The agreements and investments announced during President Trump’s visit — totaling in the trillions — are not gifts or bribes. They represent mutually beneficial partnerships aimed at fostering economic growth, technological advancement, and regional stability. For instance, discussions around potential US-Saudi nuclear cooperation are not about favoritism, but about leveraging American expertise to support the kingdom’s energy transition.

Moreover, the US stands to gain significantly. By engaging directly with Gulf nations, it can secure lucrative deals for its companies, create jobs, and reinforce its strategic presence in a region rapidly becoming a nexus of global commerce and innovation.

Critics have questioned the grand receptions afforded to President Trump, contrasting them with the more subdued welcomes given to previous US presidents. But diplomatic protocols often reflect the nature of the visit and the preferences of the visiting delegation. In Trump’s case, the elaborate ceremonies were a testament to strong bilateral relationships and mutual respect between the US and its Gulf allies.

One of the most significant aspects of the visit was Trump’s candid acknowledgment of past US foreign policy missteps in the region. By admitting to errors stemming from both neoconservative and liberal interventions, he signaled a willingness to learn from the past and engage with the Middle East in a more respectful and constructive manner. This honesty was well-received by many in the Arab world, who have long sought a more balanced and understanding approach from Washington.

Trump’s decision to skip Israel sparked speculation about snubs or diplomatic tensions. But it’s more plausible the omission was strategic. With no significant breakthroughs to announce — such as a ceasefire or peace deal — a visit to Israel might have been premature. Furthermore, the complex dynamics between the US, Israel, and Gulf nations require careful navigation to ensure that progress on one front doesn’t hinder advancements on another.

The president’s affirmation of Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and his respect for its conditions regarding the Abraham Accords — particularly the recognition of a Palestinian state — highlight a nuanced understanding of the region’s realities. While the path to comprehensive peace remains fraught with challenges, the upcoming Saudi-led global coalition for a two-state solution, set to convene in France this summer, offers a glimmer of hope.

Faisal J. Abbas is an award-winning journalist and Editor-in-Chief of Arab News.