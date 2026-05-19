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Qatar Airways expands Africa network

May 19, 2026, 8:36am EDT
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Construction begins at Bishoftu International Airport in Abusera, Ethiopia, Jan. 10, 2026.

Qatar Airways is expanding its African network with new routes and more flights from June, as Gulf companies push deeper into the continent. The Doha-based carrier will resume flights to the Seychelles and Kigali, add a daily service to Marrakesh, and launch a new route to Port Sudan as it kickstarts a network hampered by the Iran war.

UAE state-backed firms have so far led Gulf investments into Africa — spanning agriculture, mining, renewable energy, and ports, to overtake China as the largest foreign investor — but other players are pouring into the continent with the world’s fastest growing population.

Power International Holding, owned by Qatari billionaire siblings Moutaz and Ramez Al-Khayyat, is bidding for a contract to build a $12.5 billion airport near Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa — set to be the continent’s largest — and a 400-km highway project in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Bloomberg reported. The group is also planning a bovine airlift — one of its signature moves — of 30,000 dairy cows from the US to Algeria. Meanwhile, Dubai-based ride-hailing platform Yango Group plans to invest at least $150 million in Africa this year, entering 10 new markets as it bets on smaller cities its larger rivals have overlooked.

Kelsey Warner
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