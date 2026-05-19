Porsche launches limited 911 Turbo S ‘Sadu Edition’

A select few Kuwaitis will soon be able to make the ultimate Khaleeji flex. Porsche is commemorating 70 years in the Middle East — a Porsche 356 Cabriolet was imported to Kuwait in 1956 — with a limited-edition 911 Turbo S “Sadu Edition.” The German automaker is producing just 20 vehicles customized with Al Sadu patterns, inspired by a traditional form of wool weaving that usually features geometric red-and-black patterns (or, in the vernacular of Porsche aficionados: Bordeaux Red, Guards Red, GT Silver, and Black). The design will be in the seat upholstery, door panels, and rear wing. If that isn’t enough, Porsche can also include the lining in the glove compartment and frunk, though that requires additional customization.