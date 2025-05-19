Singapore fund targets Gulf investors for India data centers

The real estate investment firm — with $90 billion in funds under management and backed by Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund Temasek — is looking to deepen its investments in AI infrastructure in India at a time when the country is undergoing a rapid technological transformation.

India’s capacity for computing power is expected to reach 17 gigawatts (GW) by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of more than 50%, according to New York investment bank Jefferies, driven in part by regulations to keep more data local. It has also begun to reverse a long-running talent retention problem, with one in five AI researchers staying home to find work, up from near zero in 2019, according to a May report from the United Nations.

Of all the Gulf state-backed AI investors, the UAE has the largest foreign footprint, pouring billions into opportunities abroad — in India, as well as France, Italy, and the US — as part of a massive push to become a global technology leader.

Abu Dhabi AI conglomerate G42 established G42 India in 2023, tapping a former Hong Kong-listed Xiaomi executive to become CEO, and a year later announced plans to build up to 2 GW of AI data centers in India and develop one of the country’s largest supercomputers. At the same time it has launched NANDA, a Hindi large language model.

Last week, it joined up with Italian artificial intelligence startup iGenius to develop a major AI supercomputer in Italy, as part of a $40 billion investment commitment the UAE has made into the European country.