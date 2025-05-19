Praise for Trump, Saudi crown prince over pledge to lift Syria sanctions

The biggest geopolitical breakthrough of US President Donald Trump’s Gulf tour came with a surprise pledge to lift sanctions on Syria — and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s reaction went viral.

“Oh, what I do for the crown prince,” Trump said during his speech Tuesday, as cameras cut to MBS placing his hands on his heart.

Praise for both leaders poured in from across the region, especially in Syria, with people celebrating in streets and lighting up the mountain above Damascus with a message of thanks to Saudi Arabia.

Syria’s almost 70-year-old economy minister Nidal al-Shaar, misty-eyed on Al Arabiya, thanked the kingdom and then switched to English to praise Trump: “Thank you Mr. President, the great man.”