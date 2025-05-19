Events Email Briefings
Netanyahu says Israel to allow some aid to Gaza amid growing international pressure

Paige Bruton
May 19, 2025, 12:33pm EDT
Middle East
Palestinians wait to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen, in Jabalia, in the northern Gaza.
Mahmoud Issa/Reuters
The News

Israel will allow some aid into Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, amid growing international pressure to end the country’s months-long blockade and prevent hunger in the territory from worsening.

The decision came as Israel intensified its military operation against Hamas, and Netanyahu vowed that Israel would take control of Gaza even as he announced the blockade’s end: Israel’s finance minister on Monday said aid must restart, “otherwise, the world will force us to stop the war.”

One in five people in Gaza are estimated to be experiencing extreme starvation, Bloomberg reported.

Speaking in the United Arab Emirates last week, US President Donald Trump said Washington was “looking at Gaza,” and a Trump official said Sunday that the US would work with Netanyahu to avert a humanitarian crisis.

