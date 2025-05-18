Pope Leo XIV urges end to division in inaugural mass

Pope Leo XIV used his inaugural mass Sunday to call for peace, vowing never to rule like an autocrat as he was officially installed as leader of the Catholic Church.

“This is the hour for love,” Leo told thousands of attendees in St. Peter’s Square, including US Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Leo’s remarks at times seemed aimed at the Church’s more conservative wings, which have approached his nascent papacy with wariness.

While Leo appears aligned with his predecessor, Pope Francis, on issues like support for migrants, he also hit frequently on the need for “unity” — a term preferred by more conservative Catholics — and promised to uphold “the rich heritage of the Christian faith.”