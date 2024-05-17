Beijing unveils sweeping action plan to tackle property crisis

China said it will step in as a buyer for unsold homes in its boldest bid yet to address the country’s property market crisis. Real-estate developers have been hit with extensive debts, and some consumers have walked away from purchasing homes.

Stock markets rallied following the news, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index up 1.6% at the end of trading Friday. Chinese property developers saw an average of a 3.1% surge in stock prices, CNN reported.