UAE secures AI chips after Donald Trump’s visit

The UAE has clinched its chips — and then some.

US President Donald Trump’s visit to the Gulf culminated in the announcement of plans for a UAE-US AI Campus spread out over 10 miles in Abu Dhabi, constructed by artificial intelligence firm G42.

The project, which will be the biggest of its kind in the world, aims to help American AI companies serve customers located within 2,000 miles of the site, the Trump administration said, and catapults the UAE’s advanced technology ambitions far forward.

With 5 gigawatts of planned power capacity by 2030 the plan is “OTT,” one technology analyst told Semafor. The specs are “bigger than all other major AI infrastructure announcements we’ve seen so far,” a compute expert from the RAND Corporation, a US think tank, posted on X.

AD

The two countries’ plan to deepen AI collaboration comes as some in the White House have reportedly expressed concern over supplying the Gulf with advanced semiconductors. But things are moving ahead with a preliminary agreement to allow Abu Dhabi to import 500,000 advanced Nvidia AI chips annually, Reuters reported.