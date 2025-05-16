In states, some Democrats back anti-trans bills

LEVITTOWN, Penn. — James Malone’s victory in a Pennsylvania special election this year was a Democratic triumph. The small-town mayor broke the GOP’s grip on Lancaster County, flipping a seat that Donald Trump had carried by 15 points. Gov. Josh Shapiro, who campaigned for Malone, thanked Pennsylvanians for rejecting “the extremism and division coming out of DC.”

Last week, shortly after being sworn in, Malone voted with four other Democrats and every Republican for the Save Women’s Sports Act. Like legislation that had passed in the US House, and in dozens of other states, it limited female sports from kindergarten through college to “biological females.” Malone had told constituents that he planned to vote for it, and LGBTQ rights groups had urged him to reconsider, but it passed easily.

“This draws into question whether Pennsylvania remains a safe place for the transgender community,” said David Moore, the founder of the Pennsylvania Equality Project, an LGBTQ rights group that opposed the bill. “If Democrats back away at the state level from defending the community, we have to ask whether anybody is actively supporting us in a way that protects and preserves our rights.”

The Trump administration is enforcing a binary definition of sex and gender, reversing pro-trans Biden-era policies, from the military to the locker room. In Congress, just two Democrats, both moderates from Republican-trending seats, have voted with them, supporting legislation to bar transgender athletes from women’s sports.

But in the states, a growing number of Democratic state legislators have supported Republican-led bills. They’ve been condemned by pro-LGBTQ+ groups, and rarely explained their votes. And they’ve been given some space by their party.

“I think every member’s got to make their own decisions about what they’re going to do,” Pennsylvania Democratic Party chairman Sharif Street, a state senator from Philadelphia, told Semafor after a Democratic town hall here. Asked if senators who voted for the bill might lose resources from the party, Street repeated that “every member has got to make their own decision.”