SCOTUS hears birthright citizenship case that could influence Trump’s policy agenda

Brendan Ruberry
Brendan Ruberry
Updated May 15, 2025, 1:44pm EDT
Demonstrators outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC.
Nathan Howard/Reuters
The News

The US Supreme Court heard oral arguments Thursday about the enforcement of US President Donald Trump’s executive order to end birthright citizenship, in a case that could limit the power of federal judges to slow his policy moves.

The question at the heart of the case is whether lower-court judges can issue nationwide injunctions to temporarily block executive orders  from being enforced.

Many of the Supreme Court justices appeared open to the government’s argument that lower-court judges may have overstepped their authority, but seemed torn over the implications of the executive order: In the birthright order case, an injunction could prevent a situation where a person is regarded as a citizen in some states and not in others. 

