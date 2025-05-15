Democrats focus on energy costs in US tax credit fight

While the tax credit proposal passed out of committee this week was less extreme than it might have been — dozens of House Republicans are cheering for the credits to be killed immediately — it would still be a major setback for the US clean energy industry, and for the effort to make energy cheaper and more abundant. But it’s just a starting point for negotiations. More than two dozen House and Senate Republicans have championed keeping them intact or adopting a more prolonged phaseout; on Wednesday, Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-NY) called the tax proposal “pretty bad,” and Ways and Means Committee vice chair Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.) promised “there’s gonna be a lot of changes.”

A few things will be on the table. First, which credits should get targeted for an early phaseout. A bill Garbarino and other Republicans introduced last week, which analysts see as a likely landing zone for a final compromise, shaves a few years off the wind and solar credits but wouldn’t touch those for nuclear, hydrogen, and other advanced low-carbon tech. It also preserves credit “transferability,” which allows project developers to access a much larger pool of potential investors. And it is more lenient on foreign sourcing restrictions that in the current proposal “make it pretty difficult for anyone to use these credits,” said Jeremy Harrell, CEO of the conservative advocacy group ClearPath Action. Whatever sunset years they agree to, lawmakers will also need to negotiate whether qualifying projects merely need to break ground by that year, which the current law provides for, or be fully in service, which would mean the very technologies that are farthest down the road and most in need of support would get the least tax benefit.

Based on data in a separate Rhodium Group study this week, the proposed credit cuts would increase total spending on energy by US households by $109-339 billion by 2035. Figures like those — which don’t even count the myriad economic costs of living in on a hotter planet — are even more politically salient now than they were a few years ago when the Inflation Reduction Act passed, as the Trump administration has so stridently presented itself as the savior of energy security and affordability. And what House Republicans have on the table now, Harrell said, is a plan that “jeopardizes President Trump’s energy dominance agenda.”