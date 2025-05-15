AI tops Trump’s agenda in the UAE

US President Donald Trump lands in Abu Dhabi today, with cooperation on artificial intelligence atop the agenda.

His visit to the United Arab Emirates comes at the end of a Gulf tour that has covered ground including chips, defense, and investment: Saudi Arabia reached deals to buy $142 billion of defense equipment while Qatar agreed to purchase 210 Boeing aircraft.

The UAE, however, is hyper-focused on becoming a global AI hub, and wants to ramp up imports of US-designed chips as a result.

The two countries have a preliminary agreement to allow the UAE to import 500,000 of Nvidia’s most advanced AI chips annually, according to Reuters, and Washington this week loosened curbs on selling semiconductors to Gulf nations.