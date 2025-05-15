Events Email Briefings
AI tops Trump’s agenda in the UAE

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
May 15, 2025, 6:31am EDT
Middle East
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Yousif Al Obaidli, director of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.
Brian Snyder/Reuters
The News

US President Donald Trump lands in Abu Dhabi today, with cooperation on artificial intelligence atop the agenda.

His visit to the United Arab Emirates comes at the end of a Gulf tour that has covered ground including chips, defense, and investment: Saudi Arabia reached deals to buy $142 billion of defense equipment while Qatar agreed to purchase 210 Boeing aircraft.

The UAE, however, is hyper-focused on becoming a global AI hub, and wants to ramp up imports of US-designed chips as a result.

The two countries have a preliminary agreement to allow the UAE to import 500,000 of Nvidia’s most advanced AI chips annually, according to Reuters, and Washington this week loosened curbs on selling semiconductors to Gulf nations.

