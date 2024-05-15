How China is building the next big green industry

The economic and climate consequences of China’s scrappage policy are enormous, and its efforts should be closely watched worldwide: This is a problem many countries racing to electrify their vehicles will inevitably have to face themselves.

For one, because batteries make up nearly half the price of an EV, many vehicle owners may decide to buy an entirely new car when the battery needs replacing, Shen Xinyi, a researcher at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, a Helsinki-based think tank, told me. And as each vehicle typically contains around 900 kilograms of steel, recycling cars’ bodies can up the supply of scrap steel, which can be repurposed to produce steel with lower carbon emissions, Shen added.

But the real trash-to-treasure tale lies in spent EV batteries. And all signs point to a lucrative market on the rise, with industry leaders already emerging.

Most simply, old batteries can be repurposed to power other products. Their real value, however, lies in their materials: lithium, cobalt, and nickel, which can be removed and reused. On average, the battery minerals in each EV are worth as much as $1,700, BMW’s sustainability chief recently told Reuters.

This “black mass” — crushed and shredded battery cells — can also help countries carve out a new source of strategic minerals. China is projected to be the first country in the world to be able to meet all of its demand for key battery materials solely by recycling them from used ones, a recent study forecast.

And the companies that want to dominate the sector are already emerging. One of them is GEM, or Green Eco Manufacture, which claims to process around 10% of all spent EV batteries in China. Automakers including BYD and Geely have also invested in battery-recycling subsidiaries.

GEM was founded in 2001 by Xu Kaihua, a professor turned entrepreneur who started what is now a recycling empire in Shenzhen by specializing in extracting nickel and cobalt from digital waste, according to the Changjiang Times. He ventured into EV battery recycling in 2012 after acquiring a cobalt-processing company and quickly mapped out a full-circle business model covering battery recycling, mineral extraction, and battery production. GEM reported record revenues of 30.5 billion yuan ($4.2 billion) for 2023, cementing Xu’s position as the “king of rubbish,” a nickname he takes pride in.