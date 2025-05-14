US-Gulf dealmaking keeps flowing as Qatar makes record Boeing order

US President Donald Trump announced an “economic exchange” with Qatar worth $1.2 trillion, as the dealmaking between the US and the Gulf kept flowing.

Washington and Doha vowed to deepen their defense partnership, while Qatar said it would buy up to 210 jets from US aircraft giant Boeing, a deal touted as the largest in the company’s history.

Trump has long had a fascination with aviation and sees it as key to diplomacy, Bloomberg noted, allowing world governments to appeal to Trump, and thus Washington, “through the persuasive power of planes.”

That tendency is perhaps most evidenced by Qatar’s offer to give Trump a luxury jet for use as Air Force One, a gift the president has endorsed despite growing bipartisan scrutiny.