Trump meets Syrian president after promising to lift sanctions

US President Donald Trump credited Saudi Arabia’s crown prince as a major influence on his decision to lift sanctions on Syria, receiving thunderous applause during his speech in Riyadh on Tuesday.

Trump followed it up with a meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, urging the former al-Qaida leader to normalize ties with Israel. Al-Sharaa, for his part, has been trying to woo Washington with promises of business deals with American companies and a Trump Tower in Damascus.

The sanctions decision, brokered by Riyadh and Ankara, was met with jubilation by Syrians who took to the streets to thank Saudi Arabia and the US. The symbolism is important: Syria is a fragile state influenced by Türkiye, Israel, and to some extent, Iran. Gulf countries are carving out a role that will ensure the country no longer threatens regional stability. In Trump’s words, the move will give Syrians a “chance for greatness.”