US threatens sanctions on Georgia after ‘foreign agent law’ passes parliament

US officials warned Tuesday that Washington could hit Georgian politicians with sanctions in response to a contentious “foreign agent law,” which passed in Georgia’s parliament after weeks of mass protests in Tbilisi and strong international condemnation.

“If the law goes forward out of conformity with EU norms and there is undermining of democracy here and there is violence against peaceful protesters then we will see restrictions coming from the United States,” US assistant secretary of state James O’Brien told a press conference in Tbilisi, mentioning potential financial and travel restrictions on individuals.

He also said the US could reconsider the $390 million in assistance it plans to send to Georgia “if we are now regarded as an adversary and not a partner.”

If enacted, the bill would require advocacy organizations, NGOs, and media outlets that receive more than 20% of funding from overseas to register as “pursuing the interests of a foreign power.” Critics say the Russian-style law could be used to muffle critical voices.

After passing through parliament on Tuesday, the bill now goes to Georgia’s president, who has vowed to veto it. But Georgia’s parliament — where the bill passed 84-30 — can override that veto with a simple majority. The ruling Georgian Dream politicians have said they expect the bill to be law by the end of May.