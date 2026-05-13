UAE delivers on US investment pledge

More than $100 billion in investment and trade deals between the US and the UAE have been announced since Trump’s visit to the Middle East a year ago., according to the US-UAE Business Council.

The figures show the UAE was “executing on its pledges” despite the impact of the Iran war, according to a report issued by the council. The UAE announced a $1.4 trillion, 10-year framework for investments and procurement in the US during Trump’s May 2025 visit to the country, a plan reaffirmed by the country’s ambassador to the US, Yousef Al Otaiba, last month.

The UAE has poured money into artificial intelligence, energy, finance, healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, and technology deals with US firms over the past year, as it looks to double down on its relationship with the world’s biggest economy and becomes more critical of some neighbors and regional institutions.

The UAE’s recent decision to quit OPEC means it can reinvest the proceeds of higher oil output into projects around the world, including in the US.