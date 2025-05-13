House GOP cuts, but not kills, wind and solar tax credits

For renewable energy developers, the bottom line from the committee’s proposal is: Prepare to say goodbye to wind and solar credits sooner than you might prefer. Because of the exceptionally wide Republican majority on the Ways and Means Committee, and because many of the IRA’s more vocal Republican backers don’t sit on it, the draft that will go up for a vote today is probably in its most conservative iteration. It advances the phaseout of the wind and solar credits by three years relative to the IRA, and requires that they be operational by 2032, rather than merely under construction, to be eligible. Compared to the outright, immediate repeal a group of 38 House Republicans demanded this month, that’s not so bad.

The political animus many Republicans felt toward the IRA, as a manifestation of Biden’s “green new scam,” has been tempered by all the alarm bells that are now ringing about electricity shortages, which even US President Donald Trump has framed as a national “emergency.” Against that background, it’s less palatable to reflexively vote against tax incentives that put more electrons on the grid. Still, negotiations going forward will likely focus on the timing and the degree to which use of the credits should be constrained if the hardware contains parts from China or other problematic countries. It’s hard to imagine a bill reaching Trump’s desk in which the credits go unblemished.

“The goal for [Ways and Means committee chairman] Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.) is to cut enough from the IRA for conservatives, but still create a product that can potentially survive in the Senate. I think he’s gotten really close to the mark on that goal,” said Emily Domenech, senior vice president at the consulting firm Boundary Stone and former adviser to House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.).

Congressional Republicans, Domenech said, are more interested in solving the country’s energy problems through permitting reform than through spending taxpayers’ money. But it’s clear that if the solar and wind credits disappeared overnight, US power prices would jump up, because for most utilities renewables are the cheapest and fastest way to add power. So what Republicans are offering is a test of whether gas turbines or other power sources can catch up in the next few years.

The renewable energy industry is already bracing for a phaseout of tax incentives. In fact, the cuts proposed yesterday were sufficiently more lenient than industry investors had feared that the share prices for some large US solar companies jumped. Abigail Ross Hopper, CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association, said her main goal in the congressional budget negotiation is to secure “as long as possible, for as much as possible, with as much consistency as possible.” She declined to comment on whether the solar industry will ever be ready to thrive without tax support. But she said uncertainty about the credits’ fate is already causing the $70 billion US solar industry to hit the brakes on spending and construction.