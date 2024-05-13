Elon Musk’s X’s legal fights highlight the tensions around his vision of free speech

Elon Musk’s social media platform X won a court reprieve in Australia after a judge declined to extend an order banning 65 posts with videos of a Sydney church stabbing from the app.

Justice Geoffrey Kennet denied a request from Australia’s online watchdog to extend an injunction to hide the posts, which the government ordered be removed for all X users, and not just those in Australia. The next hearing in the case will be held on Wednesday, while a final hearing is expected in mid-June.

Musk has maintained that removing the posts for all users everywhere amounts to censorship. “Our concern is that if ANY country is allowed to censor content for ALL countries, which is what the Australian ‘eSafety Commissar’ is demanding, then what is to stop any country from controlling the entire Internet?” Musk wrote on X.

Other countries, including Brazil and India, have also made requests to X to hide or take down content they consider illegal or harmful — some of which Musk has fought in court.

A self-described free-speech absolutist, Musk’s X has complied with other governments’ orders to hide content for users in their countries, including in India, where he complied with the government’s ask to hide links related to a BBC documentary about India’s President Narendra Modi and his links to Hindu extremism.