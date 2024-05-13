China makes headway in Iraq’s oil industry as US influence fades

Five Chinese companies won bids to explore Iraq’s immense oil and gas fields, Iraq’s oil ministry said Saturday, while not a single US firm got a contract. It is the latest sign of China’s growing influence in the Middle East as the US struggles to maintain its footing in the region, despite the Iraqi government meeting with American firms last month about potential deals.

European, Arab, and Kurdish firms also won contracts to take on some of the 29 projects up for grabs.

Washington initially had traction in Iraq’s vast oil fields following the 2003 Iraq war, but since 2009, China has become a dominant force in the country after signing its first post-invasion contract with Iraq. Since then, Iraq has become China’s third biggest source of oil. Meanwhile, Washington’s grip on Iraq oil continues to slip, with ExxonMobil exiting the country earlier this year after the China National Petroleum Corporation was granted lead contractor rights over one of Iraq’s largest oil fields.

The shift to Beijing highlights Iraq’s reticence in becoming involved in the geopolitical conflict between the US and Iran, but also reflects China’s strategic success in courting the Middle East with substantial investment and development projects.