Qatar and UAE edge closer together with subsea cable project

Qatari telco Ooredoo Group and Dubai-based du plan to land the Fibre in the Gulf (FIG) subsea cable in the emirates — one of several signs of improving ties between the two countries.

The deal was announced a day after UAE and Qatari officials met in Abu Dhabi to discuss greater cooperation, issuing a statement which referred to an “alignment of visions, and integration of interests.” The Qatar Investment Authority and Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company are also considering potential collaboration. This stands in contrast with the deepening rift between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh.

The 720-terabit-a-second FIG network adds a physical dimension to improving economic ties (alongside the Dolphin natural gas pipeline). It will be the region’s largest subsea cable system and will also link to Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, and Saudi Arabia. It is part of a drive by Gulf countries to expand their data connectivity with the aim of becoming an essential node in global networks — an ambition not yet dented by the Iran war, despite warnings from Tehran that it might target cables through the Strait of Hormuz.