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Iran war draws in more Gulf nations

May 12, 2026, 6:21pm EDT
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A Saudi fighter jet.
Brian Snyder/File Photo/Reuters

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Iran must strike a deal or “be decimated,” as Gulf nations’ involvement in the war came into clearer view.

The warning, which Trump issued as he departed for Beijing, underscored the fragility of the ceasefire with Tehran and the stalemate in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump is facing swelling bipartisan frustration from lawmakers over the war, as the conflict’s cost ballooned to $29 billion.

The hostilities have also drawn in the broader region: Following a report that the UAE secretly attacked Iran last month, Reuters reported Tuesday that Saudi Arabia launched unpublicized strikes against the Islamic Republic, while Kuwait accused Iranian forces of trying to infiltrate its territory on May 1.

J.D. Capelouto
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