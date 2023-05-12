Big Oil’s halcyon days are over for now

Oil producers are being squeezed by rising operational costs, and the falling oil price — $70 per barrel for West Texas Intermediate on Friday — is pushing dangerously close to the breakeven point for U.S. companies, according to the Dallas Fed.

Falling gas prices — about a tenth of the peak last summer — are a signal that Europe’s full court press to replace Russian pipeline gas with U.S. LNG imports and renewables is working. The EU is aiming to fill 90% of its gas storage capacity ahead of the winter, in anticipation of further Russian cuts. The falling price may counterintuitively complicate that goal: Gas purchases are now slowing as buyers try to hold out for even lower prices.

As storage tanks fill up, U.S. exports of LNG to Europe, which have surged, will likely slow, clouding the future for the dozen or more U.S. LNG export terminals that are being planned. Lower prices are also slowing U.S. gas drilling, according to Rystad Energy.

The combination of higher spending and uncertain future demand is driving down oil and gas company share prices. Last year, they outperformed the S&P 500, but this year are falling behind it. This volatility explains why executives were so keen to boost share buybacks and dividends during the last year, to placate shareholders ahead of an inevitable contraction.

Lower prices are a win for consumers, of course; U.S. gasoline prices are about a dollar less per gallon than they were this time last year. One important customer is the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said this week will start making refill purchases in June. Lower natural gas demand in Europe will also make more supplies available in the U.S., good news for electricity prices and industrial facilities there.