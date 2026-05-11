US war on Iran elevates China’s role in the Gulf

Gulf officials — particularly in Saudi Arabia — often say the US is their preferred partner. But the relationship is complicated, and it shifts based on administrations, domestic US politics, and personalities. Former US President Joe Biden vowed to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah,” then changed his mind and turned up in the kingdom for a fist bump with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. President Donald Trump recently said in a speech addressing the Saudi business elite in Miami that their crown prince “didn’t think he’d be kissing my ass,” a statement that’s beyond the limits of decorum the monarchy expects from a close ally.

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There’s none of that with China, where the relationship is much more predictable.

This doesn’t mean Beijing can replace Washington. The war has demonstrated many American weaknesses, but its military prowess and air defense technology have protected the region from much greater devastation. The US lead in AI, and the Gulf’s desire to convert its energy into tokens, also keeps the region close to Washington.

China knows that the Gulf is unlikely to stray too far from the US in these crucial areas. But there’s still room for Beijing to expand its influence by helping the region develop automotive, manufacturing, and renewable energy industries, taking advantage of a large market that isn’t subject to oscillating tariffs and shifting politics.

When Trump visited the Gulf last year he left with trillions of dollars in investment pledges. He will be looking for deals during his visit to Beijing this week. China is pursuing its influence in the Gulf, and the world, more quietly, and when it comes to gaining share in the region, it may be more effective.