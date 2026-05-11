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Trump says Iran truce is on ‘life support’

May 11, 2026, 6:27pm EDT
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Politics USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) near what the U.S. Central Command said was a vessel attempting to sail to an Iranian port, as it enforces the U.S. blockade on Iranian ports, at an unknown location
US Central Command/Handout via Reuters

US President Donald Trump said Washington’s ceasefire with Tehran is on “massive life support,” a day after he rejected Iran’s terms for ending the war and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Oil prices ticked back up on Monday as the countries’ standoff deepened; both sides have signaled they are dug in on their stances.

It’s unclear whether Trump would resume military attacks on Iran, though the US Navy advertised the arrival of a nuclear-armed submarine near the Mediterranean, widely interpreted as a warning to Tehran.

As concerns over global energy supply ballooned, Trump on Monday backed suspending the federal gas tax to ease the strain on Americans’ wallets at the pump.

J.D. Capelouto
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