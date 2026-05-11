Trump says Iran truce is on ‘life support’

US President Donald Trump said Washington’s ceasefire with Tehran is on “massive life support,” a day after he rejected Iran’s terms for ending the war and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Oil prices ticked back up on Monday as the countries’ standoff deepened; both sides have signaled they are dug in on their stances.

It’s unclear whether Trump would resume military attacks on Iran, though the US Navy advertised the arrival of a nuclear-armed submarine near the Mediterranean, widely interpreted as a warning to Tehran.

As concerns over global energy supply ballooned, Trump on Monday backed suspending the federal gas tax to ease the strain on Americans’ wallets at the pump.