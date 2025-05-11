Newark to limit flights after air traffic control outages

Newark Liberty International Airport was mired in chaos again Sunday after another air traffic control equipment outage briefly grounded flights.

The incident at the New York City-area airport, one of America’s busiest, marked the third air traffic problem there in just two weeks, including an outage on Friday that left workers unable to talk to planes arriving and departing for 90 seconds.

Speaking to NBC Sunday, the US Transportation secretary said the “glitch” would soon be fixed, but added that Newark will see “reduced capacity” as a result.

Airline bosses have previously voiced concerns about Newark: United Airlines’ CEO last week told employees that the Federal Aviation Administration regularly approves more flights per hour than the airport can handle.