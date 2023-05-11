Trump appeals E. Jean Carroll verdict

Trump's attorney, Joe Tacopina, had previously told reporters he would challenge what he described as unfair decisions by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan.

One of those issues was Kaplan's ruling that jurors could hear the Access Hollywood tape in which Trump infamously talked about sexually assaulting women.

Carroll's lawyers said they are confident Kaplan did everything in his power to ensure a fair trial.

The appeal comes just hours after The New York Times reported Carroll is considering whether to sue Trump again following Wednesday's CNN town hall in which the former president described the sexual assault as "fake" and a "made-up story."