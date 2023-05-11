Trump appeals E. Jean Carroll verdict

The News
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday filed a notice of appeal days after a jury found him liable of sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll, and then lying about it.
Know More
Trump's attorney, Joe Tacopina, had previously told reporters he would challenge what he described as unfair decisions by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan.
One of those issues was Kaplan's ruling that jurors could hear the Access Hollywood tape in which Trump infamously talked about sexually assaulting women.
Carroll's lawyers said they are confident Kaplan did everything in his power to ensure a fair trial.
The appeal comes just hours after The New York Times reported Carroll is considering whether to sue Trump again following Wednesday's CNN town hall in which the former president described the sexual assault as "fake" and a "made-up story."
Now What?
The court will likely soon issue an order informing Trump that he does not have to pay Carroll the ordered $5 million in damages while his appeal is pending.